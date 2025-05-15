AP embarks on private partnerships to power sports infra

Tirupati: In a significant push towards youth empowerment and societal development, the state government is placing sports at the core of its policy vision. Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu said the government is giving top priority to sports infrastructure and development to ensure the holistic growth of the youth.

In an exclusive interview with Hans India, Ravi Naidu said that the government is actively encouraging private participation in sports infrastructure development through P3 (public-private partnership) and P4 (public-private-people partnership) models. These models are designed to facilitate collaborations with private entities under various frameworks, including corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding, to create state-of-the-art facilities across all districts.

“One shining example is the rifle shooting facility, first of its kind in the region established in Tirupati through CSR support,” he noted. Similarly, a basketball court has been completed under the Smart City project, while a swimming pool is in the pipeline, also supported by CSR initiatives.

The state is also in the process of procuring sports equipment worth Rs 60 lakh under CSR partnerships. Discussions are currently underway with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to adopt budding athletes, offering them opportunities to grow into national-level champions.

In terms of incentives, the State government has announced attractive prize money for winning medals at various major events. Additionally, the government has announced Rs 3 lakh reward for medal winners in competitions conducted by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), aiming at motivating young athletes from the school level, he explained. According to him, a groundbreaking policy initiative includes the allocation of three per cent quota in government jobs for sportspersons, reinforcing the government’s commitment to integrating sports into the fabric of youth development.

The School Education department is set to distribute Rs.30,000 worth of sports equipment to every high school and tenders have already been invited for procurement worth Rs 48 crore.

Furthermore, every erstwhile district will have its own unique sports uniform, promoting identity and participation. Structured sports competitions are being planned at school, mandal, district and state levels, with top performers receiving training at designated academies. “The idea is to identify talent at a young age, nurture them in their chosen sport, and help them grow both physically and mentally. It’s about building character, discipline, and a healthy lifestyle,” Ravi Naidu maintained. In Tirupati, Rayala Cheruvu is undergoing transformation into a major sports training hub. The government is implementing long-pending proposals including a walking track, beautification projects, and the introduction of water sports such as canoeing and kayaking, along with adventure games. Ravi Naidu made it clear that the SAAP is working towards promoting one major sport in each district, tailoring the development based on regional strengths and interests.