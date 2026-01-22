AP emerged national leader under Lakhpati Didi: Dinakar

New Delhi: Chairman of the Implementation of the 20-Point Programme (Viksit Bharat – Swarna Andhra Pradesh) Lanka Dinakar highlighted the welfare-driven development agenda of the NDA Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspired by the philosophy of Antyodaya—upliftment of the last person.

Addressing a press meet at AP Bhavan here on Wednesday, he extended congratulations to Nitin Nabin on assuming charge as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing confidence that under his leadership the BJP would continue its electoral successes. Referring to the “Double Engine Government,” Lanka Dinakar said it has become a hallmark of effective welfare delivery and rapid development, ensuring that benefits of government schemes reach even the remotest households.

He said Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a national leader under the Lakhpati Didi Programme, creating over 17.5 lakh Lakhpati Didis so far. Through PM JANMAN, tribal and remote regions are witnessing major infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, housing, and basic amenities. Dinakar emphasised improvements in Aspirational Districts and Blocks and noted that in the last 18 months alone, Andhra Pradesh has attracted investments exceeding Rs 20 lakh crore.