AP Emerges as Second State in Farmers' Suicides in the Country, during YSRCP Government: Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh slammed the AP Government saying that it's anti-agriculture policies put Andhra Pradesh in 2nd place in the country in farmers' suicides now, in a statement on Wednesday.

Lokesh advised the YSRCP Government to set aside its publicity show for some time and start rescuing farmers from crop failures and mounting debts. He criticised that the ruling party was giving another blow to the farmers by initiating the process to withdraw the free power programme to the farm sector. The ruling YSRCP was reducing the farmer from the status of king to that of a pauper with its bankrupt policies.

Lokesh recalled that the Government promised to provide Rs. 1 lakh benefit to each farmer under different programmes but eventually, even seed and fertiliser were not being given to them. The inefficient administration was responsible for the countless woes and hardships of the farmers and different sections of people.

Stating that every promise of YSRCP was turning out to be a big lie, Lokesh said that a game of betrayal was started to say good bye to the free electricity to farmers. It was because of the indifferent policies of the Government that the farmers' suicides had recorded a spurt in the State in the past 15 months.

The TDP leader said that AP now stood in second place in tenant farmers' suicides and in third place in farmers' suicides. The ruling YSRCP leaders should stop their gimmicks at least and undo the damage done to the farm sector.