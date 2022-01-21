AP Employees Unions meet in Vijayawada, announced the future course of action against PRC

The Andhra Pradesh employees unions have convened a meeting against the new PRC recently announced by the government. AP JAC, AP Amravati JAC, President and General Secretaries of Government Employees Union, and Secretariat Employees Union met at NGO Home in Vijayawada. It was decided to give notice of strike on the 24th of this month to government. Meanwhile, the unions on Friday will request CS Sameer Sharma to give salaries of January on old PRC basis.

The employees union was also decided to hold rallies and dharnas on the 25th followed by giving petitions on the 26th of this month to the Ambedkar statues in all the taluka centers. The unions have decided to hold a relay hunger strike in all the district centers from the 27th to the 30th of this month and Chalo Vijayawada event would on February 3.

However, the respective unions will meet again at 3 pm in the Secretariat Association Hall and will sign a joint action plan. On the other hand, the Pay and Accounts Employees Union wrote a letter to the Director of the Treasury stating that they will not process the salary bills.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet which met today has approved the implementation of the PRC GO announced by the state government recently. In addition, the Cabinet also approved the increase of the retirement age of employees to 62 years and compassionate recruitment in the families of employees who died of Corona. The cabinet also approved a 10 percent quota for government employees in Jagananna Smart Township, 20 percent rebate for employees.