AP Endowments Dept. intensifies precautionary measures at temples amid increase in Covid cases

Authorities have taken special precautions in temples across the state in the wake of increasing corona cases day by day. The endowment department has decided to halve the number of puja and service tickets issued to devotees at all major temples, including Annavaram, Srisailam and Srikalahasti. The department's commissioner Hari Jawaharlal on Sunday issued directions to this effect. No matter how high the crowd of devotees, it was ordered not to allow more than a thousand people per hour into the queue lines.



Appropriate precautions should be taken in the distribution of Antaralaya Darshans and Tirtha Prasadams. Devotees who come for darshan are instructed to see to it that the mask and physical distance must be adhered to. It was clarified that if anyone does not have a mask, they should take steps to make the mask available at the temple at a fixed price. The EOs was given the power to relax the rules in accordance with the decisions of the District Collector and the superiors of the Medical Health Department.



Meanwhile, with the aim of eradicating the corona, the Commissioner of the Endowment Hari Jawaharalal directed EO to conduct daily recitation of Mrityunjaya Homa, Dhanvantari Homam, Sitala Homam, Ayushya Homam and Virata Parva in all the prominent temples under the Endowments Department. It is suggested that Sahasranama recitations be performed every day in small temples.