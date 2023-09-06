AP Energy Dept. Special CS Vijayanand denies allegations on power cuts in the state

Andhra Pradesh Energy Department Special Chief Secretary Vijayanand said that there is no power cut anywhere in AP and denied the news on power holiday to industries is untrue. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he explained that there are no power cuts for industries, agriculture and household needs, and the demand has increased by 18 percent in August this year compared to last year.

He said that average daily demand in August was 230 million units, compared to 190 million units last year. Stating that there is an increased demand power, the special chief secretary said that there is technical problem on August 30 and 31. He said that the demand for this week of September averaged 210 million units and opined that there is demand for electricity not only in AP but across the country. Vijayanand said that cuts are being implemented in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Vijayanand said that they are supplying electricity in AP to reduce the increased electricity demand.

The special CS said Andhra Pradesh has proactively purchased 40 million units of electricity at a rate of 7.50 rupees per unit, even though they were permitted to buy a unit up to 13 rupees and assured that there is no shortage of coal reserves in Andhra Pradesh for the month of September.



