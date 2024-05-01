Live
Google Pixel 8a Price Leak: What to Expect in India?
Google Pixel 8a maintains pricing parity with Pixel 7a in the US, offering significant upgrades, with Indian pricing anticipated to align closely.
The anticipated release of Google's upcoming A series smartphone, the Pixel 8a, has garnered significant attention, with recent leaks shedding light on its pricing details. Contrary to previous speculation, the Pixel 8a is expected to maintain pricing parity with its predecessor, the Pixel 7a, in the United States. The leaked information suggests that the smartphone will be priced at USD 499 for the 128GB storage variant and USD 559 for the 256GB storage variant, providing consumers with a familiar cost structure.
Despite maintaining a similar price point, the Pixel 8a promises substantial upgrades over its predecessor. Noteworthy enhancements include a 120Hz OLED display featuring a punch-hole cutout and the integration of the Google Tensor G3 SoC, the same chipset found in the flagship Pixel 8 series. Additionally, the Pixel 8a boasts a larger battery capacity, increasing from 4,385 mAh on the Pixel 7a to 4,500 mAh, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharging.
While the pricing details for the Indian market are yet to be officially disclosed, speculations are based on the pricing pattern observed with the Pixel 7a. Considering the global pricing of the Pixel 7a and its Indian listing, it is anticipated that Google may introduce the Pixel 8a at a slightly higher price point in India. With current conversion rates taken into account, the estimated listing price could be around Rs. 44,999, aligning closely with its global variant.
The revelation of the Pixel 8a's pricing offers consumers valuable insights into Google's latest A-series smartphone. Despite maintaining pricing parity with its predecessor in the US, the Pixel 8a presents significant upgrades, making it an enticing option for consumers seeking enhanced features and performance. As anticipation builds for the official announcement of the Indian pricing, expectations are high for it to closely align with global pricing trends, ensuring consistency across markets.