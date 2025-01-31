AP first to offer services on WhatsApp: Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy along with the Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, and joint collector Ronanki Gopalakrishna paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary near Grama Chavadi on Gandhi Road here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in India to provide government services through WhatsApp.

He said that the state government is launching WhatsApp services to make government services more accessible to citizens, noting that smartphones are now widely available.

He explained that the initiative will initially offer 161 services to citizens, with plans for phased expansion. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nara

Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh for launching this innovative programme, which aims to bring governance directly to people’s doorsteps through their smartphones.

He announced a thorough investigation is on the way in Peddireddy’s alleged occupation of forest land. He assured that there would be no vindictive actions, but those found guilty would face legal consequences.