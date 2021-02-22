AP food processing stall remains special attraction at Gulfood - 2021 Festival in Dubai

The Andhra Pradesh State Food Processing Stall set up at the Gulfood – 2021 Festival in Dubai has stood as a special attraction with wide variety of aspects.

Poonam Malakondaiah, Special Chief Secretary, State Agriculture Department, spoke at a conference organised on the occasion of the Gulf Food-2021 Festival to be held from February 21 to 25.

The opportunities provided in the food processing sector and the incentives for investment are explained in Andhra Pradesh's stall set up at Gulfood - 2021 festival.

The stall tells of the resources available in Andhra Pradesh, details of crop products, and opportunities for investors. Andhra Pradesh Food Processing CEO Sridhar Reddy was present on the occasion.