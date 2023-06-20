Live
- PM Modi To Meet Elon Musk During His US Visit
- Dharma Reddy has right to talk against me, says Konda Murali
- SEB destroys 1,400 litres of liquid jaggery in Vizag
- Congress protest against Central Govt for denying rice We are determined to make a hunger free state: DCM Shivakumar
- 54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for business functions: Report
- Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao announces Jai Telugu party in AP
- Israel to stop providing free nationwide Covid tests
- Approver in Viveka murder case booked for assaulting minor
- Foreigners enjoy food at Indira Rasoi
- India’s Modi Says Trust With U.S. Unprecedented
AP Foundation School stands as a special attraction at G-20 summit
AP Foundational School implemented as part of the National New Education Policy-2020 in Andhra Pradesh has made a special attraction at the G-20 conference impressing foreign representatives.
AP Foundational School implemented as part of the National New Education Policy-2020 in Andhra Pradesh has made a special attraction at the G-20 conference impressing foreign representatives.
As part of Jan Bhagidari's program being held in Pune as part of the G-20 summits, AP School Education Department has set up a 'Foundational School' model.
In this program held on Monday, AP School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar said that the programs being undertaken by the AP government in the name of 'Foundational Learning, Digital Education Future of Work' were explained and the principal secretaries, commissioners, and SPDs of various states visited the AP stalls and praised them.
The higher officials of all the states have extended appreciation to the video presentation of 'Nipun Andhra Geetham'