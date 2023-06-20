AP Foundation School stands as a special attraction at G-20 summit

AP Foundational School implemented as part of the National New Education Policy-2020 in Andhra Pradesh has made a special attraction at the G-20 conference impressing foreign representatives.



As part of Jan Bhagidari's program being held in Pune as part of the G-20 summits, AP School Education Department has set up a 'Foundational School' model.

In this program held on Monday, AP School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar said that the programs being undertaken by the AP government in the name of 'Foundational Learning, Digital Education Future of Work' were explained and the principal secretaries, commissioners, and SPDs of various states visited the AP stalls and praised them.

The higher officials of all the states have extended appreciation to the video presentation of 'Nipun Andhra Geetham'