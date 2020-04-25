AP four districts on high alert over rising of Coronavirus cases

Day by day Coronavirus positive cases are raising, and now it's closure to 1000 cases across AP. In the last two days, nearly 150 new cases were reported and also there is an increase in the sample testing.

With this, the government is imposing the lockdown strictly to control the spread of the infection in the community. Especially at the red zones, the essentials and medical items are being distributed to the household with the help of village volunteers.

The police have made strong arrangement at the containment zones and the people are not allowed to come out of their houses even during the morning hours.

In this context, the government has issued high alert in the four districts over raise of Coronavirus positive cases. As on April 24th, the top four districts with most infected are Kurnool - 261, Guntur - 206, Krishna - 103, and Chittoor - 73.

These four districts, which recorded the highest number of cases, contribute 66 per cent of the total cases in the state. Irrespective of the districts you belong to, please stay at home to reduce the chances of catching COVID-19.





