AP Gazetted Employees opposes proposal for cut in Govt employees salaries

Amaravati: Expressing fears over the possibility of imposing cuts in the salaries of the State government employees by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in line with his counter part in Telangana, the Gazetted Officers Association stated that it was unconstitutional. It amounts to monarchical governance but not democracy, they slashed.

In a press release on Tuesday, KV Krishnaiah, president, AP Gazetted Officers JAC said that the cut in the salaries on the wake of lockdown and Coronavirus will amount to violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which is fundamental right of the employees working in the government sector.

He explained that the Union Government is only empowered to reduce or withhold the salaries of the employees during only Financial Emergency. But, in this present scenario, the COVID19 pandemic could not be treated as a Financial Emergency. If the government really wishes to treat it like a Financial Emergency, then the State government will not have its authority to exercise on the financial resources. He said that all the financial resources of the State government will be under the direct control of the President of India through NITI Aayog.

Krishnaiah further added that, under Article 360 of the Indian Constitution, the President can impose financial emergency if he is satisfied that a situation has arisen due to which financial stability or credit of India or any part of it is in danger. The proclamation must be approved by both the houses of Parliament within two months of its issue.

He informed that, the Fundamental Rights are inserted in the Constitution of India and enforced them only after Jan 26, 1950. Whereas the Epidemics Diseases Act was enforced in 1897 by the British Rulers. During those days, there were no fundamental rights and no directive principles of State Policy, hence it was accepted by then employees. At that time, the government employees were treated as slaves, but now the Constitution of India would not allow, he added. Imposing cuts on the salaries of the employees unilaterally by the employer would amount to exploitation, he added.