AP girl bags gold in Postal TT championship

Vijayawada: Sailu Noorbasha of Andhra Pradesh postal circle won gold medal in the women’s singles beating Sayani Bose of West Bengal in the finals of all India Postal table tennis championship organised at Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

In the Men’s singles, Akash Nath of West Bengal won the gold medal defeating Priyatham Bose of West Bengal in the finals. National archery champion and Arjuna awardee Vennem Jyothi Surekha was the chief and presented the prizes to the winners.

She complimented the postal department for encouraging the postal employees by conducting the sports events. Vijayawada region postmaster general DSVR Murthy was the guest of honour. Director of Accounts (Postal) V Rose Mary, Director of Postal services for Kurnool region M Jagadish Pai, assistant director (Sports) Goparaju Satish and other officers were also present.