AP government complains to KRMB against Telangana over power generation at Srisailam project

The water dispute between the two Telugu states is escalating further. Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government has once again complained to the Telangana government. AP government has complained to KRMB about power generation by Telangana in Srisailam. ENC Narayana Reddy wrote a letter to this effect. It was suggested that power should be generated to meet the needs of the two states on joint projects.



The government complained that Telangana is generating power without permission and not taking the indent from Andhra Pradesh. The letter stated that the Telangana argument was completely absurd and alleged that TS Genco is generating power against the rules. AP ENC Narayana Reddy asked KRMB to stop power generation immediately.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh state government has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Telangana's stance on the Krishna River waters. It said in the petition that the government was acting unconstitutionally and was violating the AP bifurcation Act. Andhra Pradesh government appealed to the supreme court to notify the Krishna River Management Board jurisdiction.

Earlier in the last week, the government has written the letter urging the KRMB to allocate the Krishna river water in the ratio 70:30 as decided earlier by the Tribunal. The AP government asked the KRMB not to take the Telangana government's proposal of distributing water in the ratio of 50:50 into consideration. However, there are disputes still prevailing over the Krishna water sharing. The KRMB is scheduled to hold the meeting on the same with two Telugu states.