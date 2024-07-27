30K jobs to be filled in 90 days: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that his government would fill 30,000 vacancies in the next 90 days.

Participating in the passing out parade of the fourth batch of directly recruited firemen here, the CM said the government had filled 60,000 jobs in less than a year of coming to power. The unemployed youth were confident of getting jobs today, he said, adding that the government would continue the process of recruitment in all departments on a regular basis.

Alleging that the previous government did not fulfill the aspirations of youth who actively participated in the Telangana movement, Revanth Reddy claimed that the Congress government had issued job notifications and also distributed appointment letters to the unemployed. Stating that education, medical and health sectors were given top priority in the budget, he said salaries were being paid on the first day of every month to the government employees.

The CM appealed to the unemployed youth to represent their problems to MLAs and Ministers and said he would also be available to all to address grievances.