Oh! Potholed roads in Ameenpur turn a nightmare for commuters

Hyderabad: The halt of laying a new road from Ameenpur to Chanda Nagar has left the locals and commuters in a dilemma, as the complete stretch is riddled with potholes. Moreover, the recent rains have worsened the situation. Vexed with the perennial issues, locals urged the concerned officials to complete the remaining works.

Local pointed out that due to the apathy of Ameenpur Municipal Corporation officials, the complete lane has been riddled with potholes and causing severe traffic congestion for commuters travelling between Ameenpur Kamaan road to Chanda Nagar. As road laying works were taken up last year, but due to election code in February this year, the works got stopped. Additionally, drainage work initiated for a large gated community has led to further road digging and increased potholes.

RK Yadav, a local, said, “Suddenly the works got stopped, and we are unaware of the reason why the works came to a complete halt. The pathetic condition of the road covered with potholes and uneven surfaces is creating obstacles for the smooth flow of traffic. Adding fuel to fire, the lack of proper road dividers has created more problems for the commuters, with narrow roads leading to bottlenecks during peak hours.”

“We are facing nightmarish experiences while travelling from these stretches and the recent rains have played a spoilsport. Another concern is that the weekly markets have complicated the situation. If the markets were relocated, the congestion can be controlled,” said Suresh, another local.

Few locals of Chanda Nagar stated, “We are vexed and fed up with complaining and urging the concerned officials regarding this stretch. Last year there was a plan to re-carpet the road and work started but suddenly it got stopped. It is seen that the corporation is only interested in laying an internal road but the concerned officials are not bothered to fix the potholes in the main road. The stretch has become a death trap and is causing grievous injuries to the road users.”