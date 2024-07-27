No respite for Kavitha; judicial custody extended until July 31

Hyderabad: There was no respite for the BRS MLC K Kavitha as the Delhi Court on Friday extended her judicial custody until July 31 in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. She was presented in Rouse Avenue Court virtually. In another case filed by the CBI, the special court Judge, Kaveri Baweja on Thursday night had extended her judicial custody till August 8.

Along with Kavitha, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia were also produced virtually. The BRS MLC had filed a default bail petition in Rouse Avenue on July 22, alleging that the CBI had failed to file a full chargesheet within the stipulated 60-day deadline. Kavitha's lawyers alleged that the CBI had illegally arrested her on April 11, 2024.

They told the court that the CBI had filed an incomplete chargesheet on June 7. They also informed that there were errors in the CBI chargesheet. The judge had decided to take up the hearing on July 26. It may be mentioned here that the CBI arrested Kavitha on April 11, while she was in Tihar Jail, in connection with the case filed by the ED alleging she was a key conspirator in the Delhi Liquor Policy, which is now scrapped.

Kavitha had fallen ill recently and was given treatment at the Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital. The doctors told the jail officials that she was suffering from a fever and low BP and had lost about 10 kg of weight.