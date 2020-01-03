AP government declares Sankranthi Holidays for Schools and Colleges: Check the dates

With ten days left for the three-day gala festival 'Sankranthi' in two Telugu states, the women are gearing up for the festivities while the men are decking up for cockfights across the state. Not only in our Telugu speaking states, this festival is even celebrated in many states of India but in different traditions. Being called as Lohri, Pongal, etc., this day is dedicated to farmers as they reap the crops.

And according to Telugu traditions, the three days, namely 'Bhogi', 'Sankranthi' and 'Kanuma' have their traditions and rituals as well.

As the festive fervour is spread all over, all the government Schools In Andhra Pradesh will remain closed from 10th January 2020 To 20th January 2020 In the view Oo Sankranti. And the schools would reopen on 21-01-2020.

However, keeping in view about the various programs in the schools for teachers, it is instructed that all the Regional Joint Directors Of School Education and District Educational Officers must ensure that the teachers attend the programs scheduled earlier. At the same time, the students can avail their holidays as per the notice.