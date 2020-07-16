AP government distributes Covid-19 kits to street beggars in Krishna district 

Coronavirus epidemic is spreading day by day witnessing more than a thousand cases every day. The situation of beggars, scavengers, and those who spend time under the trees and in the bus stands without any basic amenities has become very miserable. The state government has taken steps to prevent the victims from falling ill and decided to raise awareness on COVID. In addition, kits containing six masks and two soaps will be provided to street beggars. Mepma has decided to distribute kits worth Rs 70 to those who roam in cities and towns.

Therefore, beggars and scavengers in cities and urban areas across the district, including the Vijayawada Corporation, have already identified with Mepma's cooperation. Thus there are 997 persons under Vijayawada Corporation. Similarly, 230 persons were identified in Machilipatnam Corporation, 300 in Gudivada urban area, 94 in Tiruvuru, 80 in Jaggaiahapet, 68 in Nandigama, 60 in Nuzvid, 58 in Pedana and 34 in Uyyuru for a total of 1991 families.

The kits are distributed in Krishna district on Wednesday for the first time in the state. Mepma PD Dr. N Prakash Rao told that the kits would be distributed by ministers, MLAs, and MLCs to other local representatives.

Meanwhile, as per the latest media health bulletin released by the state administration on Wednesday, as many as 2432 new Covid-19 cases in the last twenty-four hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state mounted to 35,451 and the death toll increased to 452 along with 44 new deaths.