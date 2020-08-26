AP government issues orders over the establishment of Bulk Drug park in East Godavari

The Andhra Pradesh government took a crucial decision on Wednesday and issued orders to set up a bulk drug park in the state. APIIC has been entrusted with the responsibility of applying to the Center. Similarly, IICT has issued directives to enter into MOUs with CSIRs as Knowledge Partners, including assigning the responsibility of identifying a private partner. The state cabinet recently approved the proposal to set up a bulk drug park on 2,000 acres.

The Andhra Pradesh Bulk Drug Infrastructure Corporation (APBDIC) has been set up as an affiliate of APIIC to this extent. The bulk drug park to be set up in East Godavari district is expected to generate sales of Rs 46,400 crore in the next eight years. The investment is expected to be around Rs. 6940 crore.

The central government has announced guidelines for the development of bulk drug and medical device parks to promote indigenous manufacturing of these products. In this backdrop, Union cabinet on March 12, 2020 had approved scheme for development of three bulk drug and four medical device parks, in which the government will extend grants-in-aid to states with a maximum limit of Rs 1,000 crore per bulk drug park and Rs 100 crore per medical device parks, the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers said in a statement.