AP government taking all steps to curb Coronavirus: Kadapa Collector Ch Harikiran

Kadapa: District Collector Ch Harikiran has said that those who were undergoing treatment for Coronavirus in Covid hospitals, need not panic as government was taking all steps to prevent the spread of virus.



In the wake of allegations over poor amenities at the Proddaturu Government General Hospital, the Collector along with Joint Collector Saikanth Varma made a surprise visit in the GGH on Friday. On the occasion, he inspected Severe Acute Respiratory Infection ward for two hours by wearing Personal Protection Equipment and enquired the patients about food supply and medicines being provided to them.

Expressing satisfaction after interacting with patients, he said as many as 105 patients were undergoing treatment in GGH and added the government was spending adequate funds for providing facilities in the hospitals.

He admitted that some minor problems in the hospital would be set righted very soon. Covid nodal officer Muralimanohar and Hospital Superintendent Dr Lakshmiprasad were present.