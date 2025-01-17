AP Government to Allocate Liquor Shops to Geetha Castes: Key Details and Concerns

The Andhra Pradesh government is soon going to announce the allocation of liquor shops to the Geetha communities. Since October, private liquor shops have been operating in the state, replacing the government-run ones under the previous YSRCP rule. When the TDP came to power, these shops were auctioned to private bidders.

Out of all the liquor shops, 10% (340 shops) have been set aside for the Geetha communities. The allocation will depend on the population of these castes in each district. A final decision will be made in a cabinet meeting today. Initially, the plan was to focus on Geetha workers, but now it will include all Geetha communities.

Under the new policy, 3,396 liquor shops have been licensed. Soon, notifications will be issued for the 340 shops for the Geetha communities. Four shops will go to the Pondi caste, and one will go to a family promised by the Chief Minister. Applicants will need to submit caste certificates, and the application fee for these shops is Rs. 2 lakh, with a Rs. 25 lakh license fee.

The shops will be allocated based on the population of the Geetha communities in each district, using data from the 2016 Smart Pulse survey. The castes are split into three groups: Category A (Yatha) and Category B (Gouda, Ediga, Gouda Gamalla, Kalali, Goundla, Srisayana, Sondi, Shettibalija). The Sondi caste is in its own category. Tirupati will get the most shops (23), while Alluri Seetharamaraju will not receive any.

However, liquor traders are unhappy with the high license fee and are worried that local politicians might still control the management of the shops. They fear that public representatives could take over the newly allocated shops from the Geetha communities, disrupting the allocation plan.