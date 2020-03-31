AP government to launch 'COVID Alerting Tracking System' to curtail spread of Coronavirus in state

The Andhra Pradesh government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has embarked on a new approach to curtail the spread of coronavirus. The government will be using an advanced technology called Covid Alert Tracking System for tracking the movements of foreign returnees who are in Home Quarantine.

This is the first time that the Andhra Pradesh government has developed this type of software in the country, which was created by the State Disaster Management Authority. It is a known fact that the government has ordered the foreigners to stay in the Home Quarantine for 14 days. However, some are ignoring it while this tracking system will facilitate to monitor them. It was designed to record a person's movements up to 25 thousand moves at once.

This tracking system is connected to their cell phone numbers who are in Home Quarantine. Based on this cellphone number, they use cell tower and service providers to constantly track the movements of suspects in the home quarantine.

Currently, all the phone numbers and data of about 25 thousand people are with the government. According to the tracking system, if any of the suspects exceeds one hundred meters from his home, the information is immediately passed on to the district authorities. At the same time, this information is forwarded to the respective police station along with the mobile number, house address, street and landmark. This can prevent corona suspects from leaving the house.

The government has already instructed all mobile service providers to give all the tracking information related to the suspect's mobile number.