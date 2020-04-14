AP Government to provide assistance of Rs 1,000 each to over 9.85 Lakh beneficiaries today

Guntur: The government would distribute financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to the poor as part of Covid-19 special assistance on April 15 even if their white ration cards were cancelled due to various reasons.

The government earlier cancelled the white ration cards if the beneficiaries' children were working in metros like Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru and are paying Income Tax.

However, now the cardholders will receive the Covid financial assistance.

The government will extend financial assistance.to 9,85,332 beneficiaries. For this purpose the government sanctioned Rs 98,53,32,000 to the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty Department (SERP).

The DRDA and the municipalities will draw the amount on April 15 and distribute the same. The village or ward volunteers will go to the residences of the beneficiaries and hand over the financial assistance.

According to official sources in the SERP, the financial assistance of Rs 1,000 will be distributed to 1.16 lakh beneficiaries in Guntur district, the highest number of beneficiaries, followed by 90,899 beneficiaries in East Godavari, 94,317 beneficiaries in Anantapur, 86,806 beneficiaries in Chittoor and 72,814 beneficiaries in Krishna district.

Similarly, 76,686 beneficiaries in Kurnool district, 67,182 beneficiaries in Prakasam, 54,332 beneficiaries in Nellore, 57,106 beneficiaries in Kadapa, 51,164 beneficiaries in West Godavari district, 25,606 in Vizianagaram district, 44,195 beneficiaries in Srikakulam and 70,601 beneficiaries in Visakhapatnam district will get the benefit.