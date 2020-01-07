AP government's HPC to finalise strategy

Amaravati: The High Power Committee (HPC) constituted by the state government on 'decentralised development' will meet at AP CRDA (Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority) office in Vijayawada on Tuesday, January 7.

Ministers, senior IAS and IPS officials and others who are members of the panel will participate in the meeting.

The HPC will discuss the GN Rao Committee report and the recommendations of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Based on these two reports, the HPC would finalise the strategy for the decentralised development of the state.

The BCG and GN Rao Committee suggested that the state government establish three capitals for the speedy development of the entire state without causing much financial burden.

In addition, both the reports opined that there are disadvantages with the geographical location of the designated capital Amaravati which, they said, a flood-prone area where construction of mega greenfield city would involve huge financial problems.

At this juncture, the HPC's first meeting assumes importance in view of the attention it is drawing from people of all the sections and regions.

The meeting is taking place at a time when farmers and people of Amaravati region intensified their protests against the state government on the proposed three capitals.

Significantly, the regular Cabinet meeting will take place on January 8, the very next day of the HPC's maiden meeting.

The sources in the Secretariat said the HPC would submit its preliminary report to the government in time for the Cabinet to look into it.

After the HPC submitted its final report with detailed strategy for decentralised development of the state, the government is planning to hold a special Assembly session for one day to discuss three capitals.

That session is likely to be conduced on January 20, sources added. The issue of special session of Assembly was discussed in the previous Cabinet meeting itself.

A senior IAS officer told The Hans India that the government had tentatively planned joint session of Assembly but no final decision had been taken.