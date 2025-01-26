AP governor Abdul Nazeer hoist flag on Republic Day, says govt. is committed to people's welfare

Republic Day celebrations erupted across Andhra Pradesh, with Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer unfurling the national flag at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Ground in Vijayawada. The ceremony witnessed a salute from the police, attended by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Lokesh.

In his address, Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer emphasized the people's desire for progress and development within the state. He highlighted that the coalition government is committed to addressing the aspirations of its citizens. The Governor pointed out challenges posed by the previous administration, including substantial debt accumulation that hindered growth.

Governor Nazeer announced that a special package has been allocated from the Central government to support the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a vital asset for the state’s economy. He expressed confidence in achieving the objectives of the Swarnandhra Vision, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents.

The Governor reiterated the government's dedication to promoting health, wealth, and happiness among the people of Andhra Pradesh, outlining a framework built on ten guiding principles that will underpin their efforts to realize these goals.





Further speaking, he said that the government has the responsibility to maintain the trust of the people. Nazeer mentioned the release of seven white papers as part of ongoing efforts to ensure financial discipline and responsible governance.

The governor highlighted key projects such as Amaravati, Polavaram, and the steel plant, reaffirming that they are receiving comprehensive support from the central government. Looking ahead, he shared plans for a roadmap titled "Swarna Andhra 2047," aimed at guiding the state’s growth over the next two decades.

He concluded with the government’s slogan of "Health, Wealth and Happiness," reinforcing the administration's dedication to fostering a prosperous future for all citizens.



