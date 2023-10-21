  • Menu
AP Governor administers oath to four new judges in Vijayawada

Highlights

The swearing-in ceremony of the new judges of the AP High Court was held at Tummalapally Kalakshetra in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new judges of the AP High Court was held at Tummalapally Kalakshetra in Vijayawada on Saturday. AP Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer administered oath to the new judges.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, AP High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Minister Ambati Rambabu, MLAs Vellampalli Srinivas, Malladi Vishnu, several High Court judges, and others participated in this program.

Harinath Nunepally, Kanaparthi Kiranmayi, Jagadam Sumathi, and Nyapati Vijay took oath as additional judges of the High Court. It is known that the Supreme Court recently recommended that these four advocates be appointed as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

