AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan visits Srisailam temple, offers prayers

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan's couple visited Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjunaswamy in famous shrine Srisailam on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan's couple visited Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjunaswamy in famous shrine Srisailam on Monday. State Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, who arrived at the temple's Rajagopuram for darshan of deity, was welcomed by the priests of the temple, EO Lavanna, with Purnakumbham.

Later, the Governor's couple visited the deity and performed special pooja. After the darshan, the priests, Vedic scholars have blessings and theertha prasadam to the governor in the Ammavari Ashirvachan Mandapam.

Due to governor's visit, the officials made arrangements and provided tight security.

