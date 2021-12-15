AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan mourns over the death of IAF group captain Varun Singh

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has expressed condolences over the death of Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Varun Singh. He said that in the service of the country the people of the country will never forget them. The Governor expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of Varun for his memorable services.



Varun Singh, who was critically injured in a helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment. As many as thirteen people, including Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, were killed in the helicopter crash. Of those who flew in this helicopter, only Varun Singh battled death with burns.



Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said Varun Singh, who had served the country with courage, died at a time when he was expected to recover. A statement to this effect was issued on Wednesday from Raj Bhavan.



The IAF chopper on last Wednesday crashed in Tamil Nadu which is carrying CDS Bipin Rawat who had to attend a seminar in Wellington in Tamil Nadu.