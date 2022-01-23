AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan pays tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said the country will never forget the selfless service rendered by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to the nation. He said that his love for India as a true nationalist was something that could be written in golden letters in the history of the country.



The governor paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at a function held at Vijayawada Raj Bhavan Darbar Hall on Sunday to mark his 125th birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas' across the country. They laid flowers and paid tribute to Netaji.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Netaji was still alive in the hearts of many people in the country. He said the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrated on the occasion of Bose Jayanti would give the people of the country, especially the youth, the courage needed to face adversity. The governor said that 'Parakram Diwas' stands as an inspiration to follow in his footsteps.