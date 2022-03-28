AP governor visits Visakhapatnam, offers prayers at Sri Varaha Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan left for Visakhapatnam on a special flight. On Monday morning he left Vijayawada for Visakhapatnam. As part of his schedule, Biswabhushan arrived at the airport and was warmly welcomed.



Speaking to this extent, he said that he is very happy to visit Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple and opined that is very emotional. The governor said he would discuss the land issue of the five villages and do his part to resolve the issue. Temple officials welcomed the governor couple, who had earlier reached Simhagiri, with temple courtesy.

Later, special pujas were performed to deity embracing the Kappa Sthambam in the temple premises.