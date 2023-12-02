AP govt. alerted ahead of Cyclone Michaung, sets up control rooms

AMARAVATI : Andhra Pradesh state government is on high alert as a cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal is expected to spread over coastal areas, including Rayalaseema. The government is constantly reviewing the situation and has directed officials in cyclone-affected districts to be vigilant and take measures to prevent loss of life and property. Control rooms have been set up at the state and district levels, with a state control room at Tadepalli.



The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have prepared teams for rescue operations. The cyclone, named 'Michaung', is expected to become a severe cyclone on Saturday and reach the coast of South Coastal Andhra on the 4th of this month. Strong gusty winds of 50 to 60 km per hour, reaching 80-90 km per hour during landfall, with maximum speeds of 100 km per hour, are expected.



The public is urged to contact the State Control Room for emergency help and weather information by dialing 1070, 112, 18004250101.