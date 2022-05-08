AP govt. allows 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' to increase movie ticket prices, film unit thanks govt.

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given good news to the 'Sarkaruvari Pata' film unit allowing the increase in the price of movie tickets. As it is a big budget movie, the government has issued orders adding the option of charging an additional Rs. 45 on regular ticket rates for the first 10 days. It has asked to continue with old prices after ten days.

Meanwhile, the 'Sarkaruvari Pata' unit thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for facilitating the increase in ticket prices. Superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthi Suresh have teamed up for the movie 'Sarkaruvari Pata'.

The film was directed by Parashuram and directed by Naveen Erneni, Y. Co-produced by Ravishankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta. Taman‌ composed the music for the film, which is set to release worldwide on May 12.

It is known that the government has issued new GO last month on the movie ticket prices after a study by a committee. The government has set the prices accordingly keeping the exhibitors concerns in view. However, it is learnt that the government has issued exemption for big budget movies to increase prices for first ten days after release.