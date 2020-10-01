AP govt. announces Minimum Support Prices to all crops in the state, check the price list

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Minimum support prices for agricultural products for the year 2020-21. The decision was made keeping the promise of providing MSPs before the start of the season. However, the farmers are advised to register crop details in e-Karshak to sell at the minimum support price. After registration, village agricultural assistants and village horticultural assistants have to register the crops with RBK to sell the crops which will buy the crops if the minimum support price is not available.

The Chief Minister advised the officials not to buy the crops below the minimum support price fixed by the government and asserted that there should be competition in the market for farmers' produce so that farmers can get better prices. "If necessary, the government will buy through RBKs and create competition in the market and would stand by the farmers in selling their crops," Jagan said. He recalled that last year, the government had allocated nearly Rs 3,200 crore to get the minimum support price to farmers and bought several crops and now it has spent Rs 11,500 crore on grain procurement. "We have set up a price stabilization fund of Rs 3,300 crore this year as well, and farmers need not worry," he said.