AP govt. announces pension restoration for landless poor in Amaravati

The state government has announced the restoration of pensions for the landless poor in Amaravati, with orders issued to provide financial support to 1,575 families residing in the capital's villages. Previously, the YSRCP government had cancelled these pensions; however, their reinstatement was approved in a recent cabinet meeting.

Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department, has confirmed that pensions will be granted to families who lost their livelihoods during the capital's construction. The eligible families were identified in a comprehensive house-to-house survey conducted in 2015.

In a separate initiative, the government has allocated funds for the completion of pending construction work on residences for public representatives and officials in Nelapadu. Administrative permissions have been granted, with a budget of Rs. 524.70 crore approved for the ongoing construction of 432 apartment units across 18 towers.