AP Govt Announces Recruitment of Special Education Teachers

In a significant move to enhance educational opportunities for students with special needs, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved the creation of 2,260 new posts for special education teachers. This initiative aims to provide tailored educational support for individuals with conditions such as autism and mental disabilities.

According to the recent orders, 1,136 posts for Special Grade Teachers (SGTs) will be allocated at the primary level, while 1,124 school assistant positions will be filled at the secondary level. These specially trained educators will cater to the unique requirements of students with special needs, ensuring they receive the appropriate guidance and support in their learning journeys.

The recruitment process will soon be initiated by the District Selection Committee, with a notification expected to be released shortly. The selection criteria will focus on the candidates' educational qualifications, relevant experience, and their awareness of the specific challenges faced by students with special needs.

This recruitment is seen as a pivotal step in restoring the educational rights of students with special needs and promoting equality within the education system. The government is dedicated to improving the integrity of education in the state by appointing qualified special education teachers who can design curricula tailored to the individual needs of their students.

By taking this initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government aims to create a more inclusive environment that offers equal opportunities for all individuals in society.