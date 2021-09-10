AP govt. appoints IAS Sameer Sharma as next Chief Secretary, to take charge on October 1

The IAS officer Sameer Sharma has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh Government. Incumbent Chief Secretary Adityanath Das will retire on the 30th of this month who is already on a three-month extension. Current CS Adityanath Das (1987 batch) is two years junior to Sameer Sharma.



Sameer Sharma of the 1985 batch has been in the Central Services for some years. He is currently the Director-General of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs at the Centre. Despite being in s plum post, his appointment as chief secretary to Andhra Pradesh has become a topic of discussion.

Sameer Sharma is also expected to retire in two months, at the end of November and senior officials had no clue as to why he had chosen the state cadre despite less time. However, the state government would likely to seek the centre for extension of his tenure further.