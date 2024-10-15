AP Govt. Assigns In-Charge Ministers for Districts

Andhra Pradesh government has appointed in-charge ministers for various districts across the state. The orders, issued officially, assign specific ministers to oversee the administrative functions and development activities in their designated areas.

Kondapalli Srinivas has been appointed for Srikakulam district, while Vangalapudi Anitha will oversee Vizianagaram district. Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy has been assigned to Visakhapatnam.

The full list of in-charge ministers for the remaining districts is as follows:

Srikakulam: Kondapalli Srinivas

Vizianagaram: Vangalapudi Anitha

Parvathipuram Manyam, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema: Achchennaidu

Visakhapatnam: Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy

Alluri Sitaramaraju: Gummidi Sandhyarani

Anakapalli: Kollu Ravindra

Kakinada: Ponguru Narayana

East Godavari: Nimmala Ramanaidu

Eluru: Nadendla Manohar

West Godavari, Palnadu: Gottipati Ravikumar

NTR: Satya Kumar Yadav

Krishna: Vasamshetty Subhash

Guntur: Kandula Durgesh

Bapatla: Kolusu Parthasarathy

Prakasam: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Nellore: NMD Farooq

Nandyala: Payyavula Keshav

Anantapuram: TG Bharat

Sri Sathya Sai, Tirupati: Sai Sathyaprasad

YSR: S. Savita

Annamayya: BC Janardhan Reddy

Chittoor: Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

This strategic appointment of ministers aims to enhance governance and cater to the specific needs of each district as part of the AP government's ongoing development initiatives.