AP Govt. Assigns In-Charge Ministers for Districts
Andhra Pradesh government has appointed in-charge ministers for various districts across the state. The orders, issued officially, assign specific ministers to oversee the administrative functions and development activities in their designated areas.
Kondapalli Srinivas has been appointed for Srikakulam district, while Vangalapudi Anitha will oversee Vizianagaram district. Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy has been assigned to Visakhapatnam.
The full list of in-charge ministers for the remaining districts is as follows:
Srikakulam: Kondapalli Srinivas
Vizianagaram: Vangalapudi Anitha
Parvathipuram Manyam, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema: Achchennaidu
Visakhapatnam: Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy
Alluri Sitaramaraju: Gummidi Sandhyarani
Anakapalli: Kollu Ravindra
Kakinada: Ponguru Narayana
East Godavari: Nimmala Ramanaidu
Eluru: Nadendla Manohar
West Godavari, Palnadu: Gottipati Ravikumar
NTR: Satya Kumar Yadav
Krishna: Vasamshetty Subhash
Guntur: Kandula Durgesh
Bapatla: Kolusu Parthasarathy
Prakasam: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy
Nellore: NMD Farooq
Nandyala: Payyavula Keshav
Anantapuram: TG Bharat
Sri Sathya Sai, Tirupati: Sai Sathyaprasad
YSR: S. Savita
Annamayya: BC Janardhan Reddy
Chittoor: Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy
This strategic appointment of ministers aims to enhance governance and cater to the specific needs of each district as part of the AP government's ongoing development initiatives.