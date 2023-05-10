AP govt. assures to afford excess burden imposed on Haj Yatra

Live
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minorities Amzath Basha said that the state government will bear the heavy burden on Haj Yatra pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh due to the central government regulations.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minorities Amzath Basha said that the state government will bear the heavy burden on Haj Yatra pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh due to the central government regulations. He met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and spoke to the media at AP Bhavan. He said that he had discussed the issue of Hajj pilgrims with the Minister of Civil Aviation and would have a meeting with Union Minority Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday.
The AP minister explained that prices from Vijayawada embarkation point are higher than the embarkation points in Hyderabad and Bangalore and the same issue has been brought to the notice of the Centre. He said that while from Hyderabad Rs. 3.05 lakhs and Bangalore is Rs. 3.04 lakhs, Vijayawada has Rs. 3,88,350. He said if it is not possible to reduce the price, the state government will bear the additional burden, he said.
In this context, the Minister has been asked to change the embarkation point to Hyderabad or Bangalore. Among those who met the Union Minister were MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy, AP Haj Committee Chairman Gauslajam and members.