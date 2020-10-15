AP govt. begins estimation of crop loss amid incessant rains, 71,821 hectares submerged

The incessant rains in both the Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have caused immense damage to the crops with submerging all the fields. Due to heavy rains during the harvest season, the farmers have concerned over the losses incurred. In this context, the government has started estimating crop damage due to rains in Andhra Pradesh. So far, officials have estimated the damage at 71,821 hectares.

The highest damage was to the paddy crop at 54,694 hectares while damage to the cotton crop was at 12,000 hectares. The highest number of crop failures were reported in Godavari districts. In East Godavari district, crop loss was reported in 29,000 hectares followed by West Godavari district where a crop damage of 13,900 hectares was reported, 12,466 hectares in Krishna and 4,400 hectares in Visakhapatnam district respectively, the officials said.

Andhra Pradesh has been inundated with rains for the past few days and the authorities have made reports of rains and aftermath in the state. AP Agriculture Department has prepared preliminary estimates of rain-affected areas, conditions, crop loss. Authorities said heavy crop damage was reported in both Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts wherein 24 varieties of crops was reported damaged in almost 9 districts. On the other hand, due to incessant rains caused by deep depression in Bay of Bengal has led to the increase in inflow of water to irrigation projects causing floods thus submerging the crops.