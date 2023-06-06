AP Govt burdening electricity consumers, alleges CPM

Vijayawada: CPM leader Ch Babu Rao lashed out at the State government for drastically increasing the electricity charges, which burdened the consumers heavily. He said people were complaining that the bills were higher than ever before.

On Monday, he visited Ajit Singh Nagar, Payakapuram, Shantinagar and other areas of Vijayawada along with the party leaders and checked the electricity bills.

Speaking on the occasion, Babu Rao informed that the people are worried about the bills that are being issued from June 1.

He alleged that the State government had imposed the burden of three types of true up and adjustment charges. In 2021-22, the burden of Rs 3,083 crore has been charged for the electricity consumed, he informed.

“This burden is placed on the poor and middleclass consumers only to benefit the corporate companies. The State government is filling the pockets of corporate companies by implementing the electricity reform brought by the Modi government,” he criticised.

Babu Rao further demanded the government to abolish all the true up and adjustment charges.