AP govt. changes the Konaseema district name, names after Dr BR Ambedkar

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan has decided to change the name of the Konaseema district to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema District. A preliminary notification on this will be released soon.



It is learnt that Dalits, communities and various parties have demanded that the Konaseema district, which is centered on Amalapuram, be named after Dr BR Ambedkar.

There have also been a number of concerns over this issue. Against this backdrop, the government decided to add Dr.BR Ambedkar's name to the Konaseema district.