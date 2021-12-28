AP govt. constitutes a committee to resolve movie ticket prices issue in the state

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a key decision on the issue of movie tickets prices in Andhra Pradesh and appointed a new committee to look into ticket prices. The orders have been issued to this effect.

The committee will be chaired by the Home Secretary along with Chief Secretaries of Revenue, Finance and Municipality departments, the Commissioner of Information and the Secretary of Justice will also present. The committee will examine the ticket prices and submit a report to the government.

Meanwhile, the film distributors and theatre owners will meet the minister for information and public relations and cinematography, Perni Nani to resolve the ticket prices issue in the state. The minister has given an appointment to the film distributors on Tuesday and the meeting is scheduled to take place at noon.

They will bring to the notice of the minister the problem they are facing due to the reduction in ticket prices and seek a solution ahead of the release of big movies. It is known that the government has brought the GO 35 reducing the ticket prices, however, the issue is pending in court.