AP govt. decides to apply YSR Bheema scheme to the poor despite not being covered in it

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a crucial decision to apply the YSR Bheema scheme support to the families of those who died despite not being enrolled by it. The government will pay a premium to ensure that even these families who are unable to apply for insurance as per the regulations. Officials said the decision by Chief Minister YS Jagan will provide security to a total of 12,039 families.

CM Jagan launched the YSR Bheema scheme on October 21 last year with new procedures in the state. Earlier, the state government was providing free insurance to the poor at its own expense due to the suspension of financial assistance from the centre for the existing insurance scheme. Through this the government is providing financial assistance to those who die naturally or accidentally.

Officials found that 11,022 people who had been eligible for the scheme since the scheme's inception and were not covered by the regulations had died so far with normal conditions, while another 1,017 had died from accidental or permanent disability. In fact, the state government has paid the premium due to the respective banks on behalf of each of the names registered in the YSR insurance scheme. However, a total of 12,039 people who were eligible for the bank died before the registration process was completed.

Officials said they were on a list of those who could not get financial assistance from the relevant insurers and banks. They said that CM YS Jagan had decided to treat them generously and support their families. The CM directed them to seek financial assistance exclusively from government funds. The state government will spend Rs 258 crore on these 12,039 families, according to the Rural Poverty Alleviation Program (SERP).

Authorities are arranging to hand over financial assistance to YSR Bheema scheme beneficiaries on April 6 on the auspices of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The 12,039 families will receive financial assistance of Rs. 258 crore on the day, SERP officials said. According to the rules, in case of normal death between the ages of 18–50 years, the family will get Rs 2 lakh. In case of accidental death, Rs 5 lakh and in cases of disability Rs 3 lakh financial assistance will be provided to the victim's family.