US IN PANIC MODE?: Trump's trade secy meets Goyal during surprise India visit

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Ambassador Sergio Gor to discuss ways to expand the trade relationship between India and the United States.

Goyal confirmed the talks in a statement on X, confirming discussions on trade expansion. "Hosted US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick & US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Engaged in very fruitful discussions to expand our trade and economic partnership."

Gor also called the meet "productive", adding, "A highly productive lunch … so many areas of cooperation for our two nations!”