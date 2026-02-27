Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle of IAS officers, the state government transferred as many as 45 officers, including Special Secretaries to important departments and district Collectors, on Thursday.

Noticeably, Special Chief Secretary to Disaster Management Arvind Kumar has been transferred without being given any posting, apparently because the Centre has approved the prosecution of the senior IAS officer in the Formula E race case. The Anti-Corruption Bureau has already received a letter from the state government to move ahead and the agency is likely to start prosecution of the IAS officer in the second week of March.

Special Chief Secretary to Labour and Employment Dana Kishore has been placed in FAC of the post of Special Chief Secretary Disaster Management.

E Sridhar has been appointed as the Irrigation Secretary and the incumbent Rahul Bojja transferred as Secretary to General Administration Department (GAD). State IT Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar has been transferred and N Sridhar posted in his place. N. Sridhar would continue to hold the FAC of the post of Principal Secretary to the Mines & Geology Department. Secretary to Government, Coordination (GoI Projects & CSS) in Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi Gaurav Uppal has been transferred and appointed as Secretary to Government, Finance and Planning, duly relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania from FAC.

He was also placed in FAC of the post of Managing Director, Telangana Medical Services & Infrastructure Development (TSMSIDC) vice G. Phaneendra Reddy transferred. D. Divya, CEO, SERP has been placed in FAC of the post of State Nodal Officer Prajavani vice P.Katyayani Devi transferred. Adwait Kumar Singh, Collector & District Magistrate, Mahabubabad has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Coordination (GoI Projects & CSS) in Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi. M.Hanumantha Rao, Collector & District Magistrate, Yadadri Bhongir has been transferred and posted as Director, Endowments, duly relieving S.Harish from FAC of the said post. M. Hanumantha Rao is also placed in FAC of the post of Special Officer, Godavari Pushkaralu. Sikta Patnaik , Collector & District Magistrate, Narayanpet has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department.