AP govt. decides to distribute pensions at Village and Ward Secretariats following EC Directives
In response to the Election Commission's directive prohibiting the distribution of pensions through volunteers, a significant operational shift has been implemented by SERP officials, mandating the distribution of pensions in village and ward secretariats. The decision to transition from door-to-door pension distribution to centralized secretariat disbursement aims to ensure compliance with electoral regulations and uphold transparency in the welfare distribution process.
Amid challenges in securing alternative personnel for door-to-door pension distribution, officials have opted to streamline the process by leveraging the infrastructure of village and ward secretariats. Pension beneficiaries will now receive their entitlements based on Aadhaar card verification and biometric authentication, enhancing accountability and efficiency in the distribution mechanism.
The suspension of the house-to-house pension distribution system for the duration of the election code underscores the administration's commitment to adhering to electoral protocols and safeguarding against potential irregularities or undue influence in welfare distribution.
Effective from April 3, officials have diligently prepared for the commencement of pension distribution at the village and ward secretariats, signaling a proactive approach to adapting to regulatory requirements and ensuring uninterrupted welfare support for beneficiaries.