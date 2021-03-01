AP govt. decides to enhance value to tribal products by processing through Vandhan Vikas Centres

Agricultural products grown by the tribals and the fruits collected in the forests will no longer be of less prices instead will be hiked. So far the tribals have been selling these directly to traders. They are not getting the right price. Traders make a profit by processing and selling these products. Noticing this, the government decided to pass on these benefits to the tribals. Crops bought from tribals can be sold at good prices by processing them anywhere.

The program was initiated by the government through tribal self-help groups (women, men). Vandhan Vikas Kendras have been set up with these associations. The program, funded by the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED), has already started in Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts. Visakhapatnam District Paderu ITDA has set up 50 health centers, which include 750 groups. These groups have about 15,000 members. A Vandhan Center has been set up at ITDA, KR Puram, West Godavari District that has 300 members in 15 groups.

Proposals for setting up another 46 sanctuaries

Srikakulam district Seethanpeta, Visakhapatnam district Paderu, West Godavari district KRpuram has been sent to the Central government. These have 12,605 members with 690 groups. With Rs 4.50 crore already released by the central government, 15,000 people are being trained on how to add value to products purchased from tribals. Upon completion of the training, each group can set up processing missions worth Rs 15 lakh.

Tamarind collected mainly in the forests can be added to the value by seeding and processing. Tribal Cooperative Corporation (GCC) is currently buying tamarind seeds sold by tribals for Rs 35 per kg. After the same processing, its cost will be above Rs. 65 per kg. The price of tamarind in the retail market is around Rs 200 per kg. Thus, processing units are set up to add value to each product and the profits are taken by the tribals. The state government is providing human resources through the GCC while the central government is financing the development centres.