AP govt. declares holiday tomorrow on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a holiday tomorrow (Tuesday) on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi. The government issued orders declaring Tuesday a public holiday instead of Wednesday after the wakf board CEO instructions. The General Administration Department has issued orders to this effect.



Muslims celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad as Milad-un-Nabi. According to the Islamic calendar, history tells us that the Prophet Muhammad was born on the eve of the full moon in the third month of Rabi-al-Awwal. It is stated in the Holy Qur'an Sharif that Muhammad was chosen as the last prophet to establish the prosperity and peace of all mankind. It states that the Prophet Muhammad was not just for Muslims but that Allaah appointed him as the Prophet of this world and this universe.

The Prophet Muhammad preached that all human beings are one, that there is no discrimination, and that all are disciples of Allaah and suggested to live with peace, charity, and godliness. Muhammad was born between sunrise and dawn on Monday and was ordained a 40-year-old prophet. His birthday is celebrated all over the world. His jubilee celebrations are called "Milad-un-Nabi" in Arabic.

According to Islamic tradition, birthdays and marriage days should not be celebrated as celebrations. But in India, prayers are held in memory of the Prophet on his birthday. On this day Muslims make special prayers and are determined to remember the Prophet Muhammad and walk in the path shown by him.