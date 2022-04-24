AP govt. declares holidays for classes 1 to 9 from May 6, schools to reopen on July 4

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced summer holidays for schools in the state from May 6 to July 3. The school Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar on Saturday issued orders to this effect stating that the school would be opened on July 4. Meanwhile, the students in grades 1–9 are required to complete the annual examination by May 4.



It is said that the teachers must complete evaluation and give the results. On the other hand, the baseline test for students on English Language and Vocabulary will be held on May 5.

However, the schools will continue until May 20, despite holidays from May 6 to July 3 for teachers who must attend duties till May 20. The commissioner explained that the schools will continue till May 20 amid tenth class examinations, evaluation and other information uploading.